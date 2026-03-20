US senators question Meta's facial recognition plans amid privacy concerns Technology Mar 20, 2026

US senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are pressing Meta for answers about its facial recognition plans — a feature the company has reportedly referred to internally as "Name Tag" — which could let Ray-Ban smart glasses identify people using info from Meta's platforms or public Instagram profiles.

The senators flagged privacy and civil liberties concerns, especially since an internal memo suggested the launch might happen when watchdog groups are distracted.