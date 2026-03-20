US senators question Meta's facial recognition plans amid privacy concerns
US senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are pressing Meta for answers about its facial recognition plans — a feature the company has reportedly referred to internally as "Name Tag" — which could let Ray-Ban smart glasses identify people using info from Meta's platforms or public Instagram profiles.
The senators flagged privacy and civil liberties concerns, especially since an internal memo suggested the launch might happen when watchdog groups are distracted.
With Ray-Ban smart glasses on the market in 2025
Facial recognition in everyday tech raises big questions about how our data is collected, stored, and possibly shared, including with law enforcement.
This isn't Meta's first time facing criticism; the company agreed to a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission in 2019 over its privacy practices.
With Ray-Ban smart glasses on the market in 2025, how Meta handles this tech could set the tone for privacy in future wearables.