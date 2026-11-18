US South Korea warn Java4Shell bug discovered with OpenAI model
The US and South Korea just put out urgent alerts about a serious Java bug called Java4Shell.
Found with help from an OpenAI model, this flaw could let hackers sneak into important systems (think government, banks, and even the military) by taking control during code execution or messing with memory.
South Korea urges immediate security patching
Java4Shell is a big deal because it puts sensitive data at risk worldwide.
In South Korea especially, where Java represented 53% of programming language use in South Korea compared to a global average of 30%, according to a JetBrains survey, the government told public institutions and private enterprises to install security patches as soon as possible.
With AI-powered cyber threats on the rise, both countries are pushing for tighter digital defenses right now.