US Space Force completes Victus Haze mission with Rocket Lab

Jackal snapped secret puma photos

True Anomaly's Jackal spacecraft was already in orbit, used its sensors to spot Puma from 2,000km away, and then got close enough to snap secret photos before heading back.

The mission is being called a significant advancement by True Anomaly's CEO and is part of bigger plans to keep up with countries like China and Russia in space technology.

Both companies say more advanced missions are on the way, including even trickier maneuvers, highlighting how private firms are becoming key players in national security above Earth.