US Space Force retires decades old DSP missile detection satellites
Technology
The US Space Force has officially said goodbye to its Defense Support Program (DSP) satellites, which have been keeping an eye out for missile launches since the 1970s.
These satellites, first launched during the Cold War and orbiting high above Earth, used infrared sensors to spot threats.
The last two DSPs were moved out of action in September 2026, closing a major chapter in space defense.
Military readies overhead persistent infrared satellites
With the old tech retired, the military is switching to smarter systems like the Space Based Infrared System and prepping next-generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites.
It's all about staying ahead with better tools for tracking potential threats from space: proof that even classic technology eventually gets a high-tech upgrade.