US study finds never married Americans face higher cancer risk
A new study out today shows that having never been married could mean a higher risk of getting cancer.
Researchers looked at more than 4 million cases in the US and found unmarried men are about 70% more likely to develop cancer than married men, while unmarried women face an 85% higher risk.
The gap is especially big for certain cancers, like anal cancer in men and cervical cancer in women.
Researchers urge screenings and support
The researchers say it's not marriage itself that protects you, but things like regular screenings and having someone to encourage healthy habits or spot symptoms early.
Frank Penedo, Ph.D. suggests that if you've never been married, "you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need, and staying up to date with health care."
So, if you've never been married, it might be a good reminder to keep up with your health screenings.