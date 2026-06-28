US study finds never married Americans face higher cancer risk

Researchers urge screenings and support

The researchers say it's not marriage itself that protects you, but things like regular screenings and having someone to encourage healthy habits or spot symptoms early.

Frank Penedo, Ph.D. suggests that if you've never been married, "you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need, and staying up to date with health care."

So, if you've never been married, it might be a good reminder to keep up with your health screenings.