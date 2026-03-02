US Supreme Court rules AI-generated art can't be copyrighted Technology Mar 02, 2026

The US Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal on March 2, 2026, leaving intact lower courts' rulings that if an artwork is made entirely by AI, it can't be copyrighted in the US.

This came after Stephen Thaler tried to claim copyright for a piece made by his AI, Creativity Machine, but was turned down because there was no human author involved.