US tech leaders praise Chinese open-source AI amid restrictions debate
Some big names in US tech are giving a thumbs up to Chinese open-source AI models.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang even called them "excellent," saying open-source AI helps more people use the tech and drives demand for chips and data centers.
This shift comes as the US government debates new restrictions on Chinese AI firms.
Kimi K3 gains US traction
Huang isn't too worried about security risks with open-source AI. He believes open licenses actually make AI safer by letting researchers spot problems early.
Meanwhile, China's Moonshot AI has launched its Kimi K3 model, which rivals top US models at a lower cost and is catching on with American companies.
Some leaders, like Coinbase's Brian Armstrong, are already using these tools despite concerns over IP theft.
Investor David Sacks says strict US rules may be stifling innovation, while Huang warns that export limits could push China to become even more self-reliant in tech.