US tells Anthropic to cut Fable 5, impacting Indian startups

Startups adopt open-source or homegrown AI

With projects disrupted, like CRASH Lab's evaluations, and companies such as VetoAI now unable to access Fable 5 while their US rivals still can, Indian founders are turning to open-source models like Meta's Llama or building their own tech from scratch.

The whole situation has sparked bigger conversations about India's heavy reliance on foreign AI and why experts say it's time to invest in homegrown solutions.

As one industry expert put it, Fable 5 withdrawal is a wake-up call: we need our own AI capabilities.