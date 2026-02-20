US tops global AI brain race report 2026
The US is officially the world's top player in artificial intelligence, scoring 82/100 in the new Global AI Brain Race Report 2026.
China and Singapore follow in second and third place, with China boasting a huge number of top AI universities. Singapore has exceptional academic quality and strong talent readiness.
South Korea and the UK round out the top five.
India at number 6
India landed at number six—strong in tech talent but held back by weak infrastructure and governance scores.
The report points out that countries leading the pack have built tight-knit systems connecting research, education, and policy to push AI forward.
Where to shape your future in AI
The report shows a clear pattern: if you want to shape the future of tech, having a solid ecosystem for AI really pays off.
For young innovators eyeing careers in AI, these rankings show where opportunities—and challenges—lie around the globe.