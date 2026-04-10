US Treasury convenes Fed chair, bank CEOs over Anthropic AI
The US Treasury just brought together top banking leaders and the Federal Reserve chair in Washington to talk about a big worry: Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model and its possible threats to financial stability.
With the Federal Reserve chair and CEOs from banks like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley at the table, the focus was squarely on how new AI tech could shake up cybersecurity in finance.
Anthropic AI exposed 27-year software bugs
Anthropic's AI recently uncovered software bugs that had gone unnoticed for 27 years, so serious that companies like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft have had their access limited.
This is the first time Anthropic has held back a product over security fears. The US government now even labels Anthropic as a supply chain risk (which Anthropic is challenging in court).
Even though JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon was invited but unable to attend the meeting, he's been vocal about how fast-evolving AI means banks need to step up their cybersecurity game.