US Treasury convenes Fed chair, bank CEOs over Anthropic AI

Anthropic AI exposed 27-year software bugs

Anthropic's AI recently uncovered software bugs that had gone unnoticed for 27 years, so serious that companies like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft have had their access limited.

This is the first time Anthropic has held back a product over security fears. The US government now even labels Anthropic as a supply chain risk (which Anthropic is challenging in court).

Even though JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon was invited but unable to attend the meeting, he's been vocal about how fast-evolving AI means banks need to step up their cybersecurity game.