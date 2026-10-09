USA Today Co sues OpenAI for training ChatGPT with articles
Technology
USA Today Co is suing OpenAI, saying the company used thousands of its news articles to train ChatGPT without asking.
Filed in a Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit is asking for over $250 million and highlights a bigger debate about how AI companies use copyrighted content.
Media suits raise AI copyright debate
This isn't just about USA Today: other media outlets have also taken legal action against OpenAI for similar reasons.
Earlier this year, Anthropic was ordered to pay $1.5 billion in a related case.
These lawsuits could shape how copyright laws work with AI going forward.