USC researchers produce potentially renewable cancer-fighting immune cells from GMPs
Technology
USC researchers have figured out how to produce a potentially renewable supply of cancer-fighting immune cells using something called GMPs (granulocyte-monocyte progenitors).
These special cells can renew themselves and be engineered to target tumors, which could help overcome the difficulty of manufacturing enough immune cells and keeping them active in the body.
Mouse studies show GMPs' therapeutic potential
In mouse studies, these engineered cells slowed down both blood and solid tumors, and even showed promise for treating immune disorders like chronic granulomatous disease.
The research also hints that starting with early-stage cells like GMPs could help develop new treatments for tough diseases beyond cancer.