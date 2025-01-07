Use Swiggy's 'Group Ordering' feature to feast without fuss
What's the story
Ordering food for a group? It can feel like a nightmare—taking endless screenshots, juggling preferences, and managing split payments.
But not anymore! Swiggy's "Group Ordering" feature on Android turns the chaos into convenience by letting multiple friends or family members add their picks directly into one shared cart.
It's perfect for parties, movie nights, or spontaneous feasts with friends. Say goodbye to confusion and hello to hassle-free feasting—here's how to master this game-changing feature!
Setup
Setting up your group order
To start a group order on Swiggy, make sure your app is up to date.
Open the app and locate the Group Ordering option on the home screen or main menu.
Tapping this option will allow you to create a new group order.
It is very intuitive, even first-time users can easily navigate it.
Collaboration
Sharing and collaborating on your order
Once you have started a group order, you get a link or QR code to share with up to 40 contacts via messaging apps, email, or social media.
They can then click on that to join the order and add their selections to the cart.
It's a great way to make ordering more democratic and eliminate the hassle of debating over tastes.
Finalization
Finalizing your group order
After everyone has added their choices, check the cart for the total price, taxes, and delivery fees.
The group's leader then chooses a payment method from cash, cards, net banking, or wallets.
After payment, everyone can track the delivery in real-time. This way, everyone knows when their food will arrive, further enhancing the communal experience.