'Used AI tool to code': Developer's shortcut costs him job Technology Feb 24, 2026

A Reddit post is making waves after a recent college graduate at an AI startup was fired after his changes caused a production bug; the post notes he had used AI-generated changes.

He started out coding manually, but as deadlines got tighter, he turned to Cursor (an AI assistant) to keep up.

This shortcut led to messy code and a production bug that prompted a late-night Slack call about something broken in production—his second big mistake.