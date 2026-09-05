Users tell AI chatbots secrets that appear in court records

Turns out, a lot of people are telling AI chatbots things they wouldn't share with anyone else, thinking it's all private.

But according to a Washington Post report, that's not really the case. Over the last two years, chatbot transcripts have been cited in the public record in a dozen court cases.

A DuckDuckGo survey found one in three users shared secrets with bots they'd never tell friends or family, and most had no idea their chats could be accessed by others or even subpoenaed.