Using AI in Hindi, Arabic, Chinese costs more than English
If you use AI in languages like Hindi, Arabic, or Chinese instead of English, you're paying a hidden price.
New data from a researcher's experiment found that these languages need way more "tokens" (the bits of text AI uses to understand your input) so the same chat costs more.
For example, on Anthropic's Claude, Hindi uses over three times as many tokens as English, and Arabic and Chinese aren't far behind.
Non-English users face higher bills
Most AI systems are built and trained mainly on English, so they handle it efficiently.
But when you type in another language, the system breaks it into extra tokens because of different scripts and structures, which bumps up your cost.
Researchers say fixes like better tokenizers and more multilingual training could help someday, but for now, non-English users are stuck with higher bills when chatting with AI.