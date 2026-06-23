Using AI in Hindi, Arabic, Chinese costs more than English Technology Jun 23, 2026

If you use AI in languages like Hindi, Arabic, or Chinese instead of English, you're paying a hidden price.

New data from a researcher's experiment found that these languages need way more "tokens" (the bits of text AI uses to understand your input) so the same chat costs more.

For example, on Anthropic's Claude, Hindi uses over three times as many tokens as English, and Arabic and Chinese aren't far behind.