UT Austin turns food and farm waste into water-harvesting hydrogels
Technology
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have figured out how to turn food and farm waste (think old vegetables and plant scraps) into special hydrogels that pull clean water straight from the air.
It's a smart way to tackle water shortages while also putting leftover waste to good use.
Hydrogels can make 14.19kg/kg daily
These hydrogels are engineered to soak up water vapor even when the air is dry, then release it with just a bit of heat.
Tests showed they can make up to 14.19kg of water per kilogram of gel each day.
The secret? Tweaking natural materials so they're super absorbent and easy to reuse, making this tech promising for off-grid farming or emergency drinking water, especially where every drop counts.