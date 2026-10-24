UT Austin unveils Bevo Lab using AI for athletics
Technology
The University of Texas at Austin just dropped Bevo Lab, a fresh sports tech hub using AI and data to boost Longhorn athletes' performance, training, and recruiting.
Students will get real-world experience in sports analytics, blending their love for sports with cutting-edge tech.
Bevo Lab taps Bevo Lakehouse
Bevo Lab (named after the school's mascot) will tap into tools like the Bevo Lakehouse to bring together game footage and wearable data.
With Google's Cloud Platform and Gemini AI on board, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte says the goal is simple: make Texas a leader in sports innovation and set new standards for college athletics everywhere.