UT Health San Antonio restores bacterium, reduces lupus in mice

F. prausnitzii survival complicates human trials

F. prausnitzii helps digest fiber and makes butyrate, which keeps inflammation down and supports gut health.

Adding it not only improved gut function but also reversed organ damage in kidneys and spleen, both hit hard by lupus.

Lead scientist Laurence Morel described it as the first direct intervention to correct lupus-associated microbiome dysfunction.

Human trials could be tricky since this bacterium doesn't survive well in the body, so researchers are now looking at its helpful byproducts and how diet might boost its levels for future treatments.