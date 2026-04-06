Utah clears Legion Health AI to refill psychiatric prescriptions
Utah has given the green light to an artificial intelligence (AI) system from startup Legion Health that can now refill prescriptions for psychiatric medications such as Prozac and Zoloft.
But there are guardrails: only patients already prescribed these by a human psychiatrist, who are stable and who have not been hospitalized for mental health issues in the past year are eligible.
Experts worry, Legion Health reports monthly
Some experts worry about overprescribing and want more testing before AI handles healthcare tasks.
To address this, Legion Health will send monthly reports to Utah regulators and include pharmacists in the process.
The company hopes to roll out its service nationwide by the end of 2026, but professionals still recommend talking to a human clinician for mental health needs.