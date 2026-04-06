Utah clears Legion Health AI to refill psychiatric prescriptions Technology Apr 06, 2026

Utah has given the green light to an artificial intelligence (AI) system from startup Legion Health that can now refill prescriptions for psychiatric medications such as Prozac and Zoloft.

But there are guardrails: only patients already prescribed these by a human psychiatrist, who are stable and who have not been hospitalized for mental health issues in the past year are eligible.