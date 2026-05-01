Utah researchers will test TRIGA reactor to power mini AI
Utah researchers are trying something new: using a small nuclear reactor to power an AI data center.
This summer, they'll test a TRIGA reactor, usually used for research, to see if it can generate enough electricity (about 2 to 3 kilowatts) for a mini-AI setup.
It's not much compared to full-scale data centers, but it could be a first step toward testing whether small reactors can support AI workloads.
Microreactors designed for remote locations
Microreactors are basically compact, portable nuclear reactors that are designed to be portable and could serve remote locations or military bases.
If this experiment works out, it could pave the way for using these small reactors to power future AI data centers or workloads.
The big idea: even tiny nuclear reactors might help keep our digital world running strong and sustainable.