Utah researchers will test TRIGA reactor to power mini AI Technology May 01, 2026

Utah researchers are trying something new: using a small nuclear reactor to power an AI data center.

This summer, they'll test a TRIGA reactor, usually used for research, to see if it can generate enough electricity (about 2 to 3 kilowatts) for a mini-AI setup.

It's not much compared to full-scale data centers, but it could be a first step toward testing whether small reactors can support AI workloads.