Superconductors could make tech way more efficient, but right now many only work when cooled to about minus 260 degrees Celsius using liquid helium, pretty impractical for everyday use.

The researchers used advanced techniques to track how electrons move and found that while pairing happens at higher temperatures, getting those pairs to move in sync (called phase coherence) is the next big challenge.

Researcher Ingmar Swart said, "If we understand phase coherence, it may point to a path toward superconductivity at higher temperatures."