Utrecht Leiden Munich researchers find electron pairing at room temperature
A team from Utrecht, Leiden, and Munich just made a breakthrough in superconductivity research.
They've shown that electrons can pair up at room temperature, a huge deal since this is a key ingredient for making materials that let electricity flow with zero resistance.
But there's still one mystery left: something else is stopping us from creating true room-temperature superconductors.
Phase coherence prevents true room-temperature superconductors
Superconductors could make tech way more efficient, but right now many only work when cooled to about minus 260 degrees Celsius using liquid helium, pretty impractical for everyday use.
The researchers used advanced techniques to track how electrons move and found that while pairing happens at higher temperatures, getting those pairs to move in sync (called phase coherence) is the next big challenge.
Researcher Ingmar Swart said, "If we understand phase coherence, it may point to a path toward superconductivity at higher temperatures."