Uttarakhand chief minister launches voice portal for Garhwali Kumaoni Jaunsari
Technology
Uttarakhand's chief minister just launched a new voice portal to help save Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari.
This is part of the Bhasha AI project by the AiSE Foundation and aims to build a digital database of these languages so they can be better understood by AI.
Pritam Bhartwan named language expert coordinator
The project isn't just about language, it's about making sure people in remote villages can actually use government services in their own words.
By recording how locals really speak, the team (with experts like Padma Shri folk singer Pritam Bhartwan, who will be the language expert coordinator) hopes to make tech more inclusive and keep these unique dialects alive for future generations.