UW Medicine and NVIDIA co-develop RFD4-Proteina designing proteins 10x faster
A new AI called RFD4-Proteina, co-developed by the UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design and NVIDIA, with support from the Jensen and Lori Huang Foundation, can design proteins up to 10 times faster than before.
Thanks to a huge donation of GPU computing power, this tool could help scientists develop new medicines and eco-friendly solutions much more quickly.
Huang Foundation and CoreWeave provide compute
RFD4-Proteina uses biomolecular reasoning to speed up drug discovery and protein research.
With the Jensen and Lori Huang Foundation's backing, plus a partnership with CoreWeave, IPD can now solve complex problems in cancer therapy, vaccine design, and even pollution cleanup in days instead of months.
Jensen Huang said, "The Huang Foundation is providing researchers the compute to expand the frontiers of medicine, while ensuring that the resulting models, data, and tools are openly available to all."