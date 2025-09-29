Vaccines may help lower dementia risk in older adults

Turns out, getting your routine vaccines—like shingles and flu shots—could do more than just keep you from getting sick. New research suggests these vaccines might actually help lower the risk of dementia as people get older.

Shingles, flu shots linked to reduced dementia risk A recent study from Wales found that adults 50+ who got the shingles vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia over seven years.

Other research shows that regular flu shots could cut Alzheimer's risk by up to 40% within four years.

RSV and Tdap vaccines also show protective effects The newly approved RSV vaccine and the Tdap vaccine also seem to add extra protection when used alongside other shots, according to large health record studies.

These findings add weight to the idea that staying up-to-date on adult vaccinations can help protect your brain.