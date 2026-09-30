Valar Atomics plans massive nuclear data center near Price, Utah
A startup called Valar Atomics is planning to build a massive, nuclear-powered data center near Price, Utah.
Their project, called Project Beehive, would use 456 small reactors across over 9,000 acres of BLM land near Price, Utah, aiming to generate more than double the electricity Utah's average production of around 4 gigawatts.
If all goes well, nonnuclear construction could kick off as soon as the end of this year and the first reactors might be online by 2028.
Local groups worry about Project Beehive
Project Beehive isn't just about powering data centers: it's also raising eyebrows over its environmental impact and use of public land.
Local groups are worried about the scale of the project, but Valar Atomics CEO Isaiah Taylor says they're committed to working with the community and points out recent nuclear policy changes that help their case.
The company already hit a milestone this July by generating electricity with a test reactor, showing they're serious about making this happen.