Valentina Palmiotti tops Pwn2Own Berlin warns AI could outpace hackers

Palmiotti: ethical hackers need AI access

Chompie warns that if AI keeps improving, only the best of the best will find new vulnerabilities: everyone else could get left behind.

"AI can help work faster and might make it harder for even strong hackers to compete," she said, so ethical hackers need to rethink how they work.

The article also pointed out that while AI can help defend systems, it could be misused by cybercriminals too.

Her advice? Ethical hackers should get early access to these tools to stay ahead and keep things safe.