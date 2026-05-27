Valentina Palmiotti tops Pwn2Own Berlin warns AI could outpace hackers
Valentina Palmiotti, known as Chompie, was the most successful individual at Berlin's 2026 Pwn2Own hacking competition, but she's got concerns about the future.
She told BBC News that advanced AI tools like Claude Mythos are getting so good, they might soon outpace human hackers.
Chompie actually used AI to help work faster for competitions and in "zombie hacker mode."
Palmiotti: ethical hackers need AI access
Chompie warns that if AI keeps improving, only the best of the best will find new vulnerabilities: everyone else could get left behind.
"AI can help work faster and might make it harder for even strong hackers to compete," she said, so ethical hackers need to rethink how they work.
The article also pointed out that while AI can help defend systems, it could be misused by cybercriminals too.
Her advice? Ethical hackers should get early access to these tools to stay ahead and keep things safe.