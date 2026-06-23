Valve launches Steam Machine with SteamOS starting at $1,049
Technology
Valve's Steam Machine is finally here: a new PC/console hybrid powered by SteamOS.
Prices start at $1,049 for the 512GB model, while the 2TB version goes up to $1,349 (or $1,428 if you want the Steam Controller included).
The bigger model also comes with extra faceplates in red fabric and walnut finishes for a bit of customization.
Valve opens reservations through June 25
The launch was pushed back due to memory and storage shortages, leading Valve to raise prices because of higher manufacturing costs.
Since stock is tight, Valve set up a reservation system open until June 25, so you'll need to sign up and hope your name gets picked in the queue or wait list.
Shipments kick off June 29 for lucky early birds; wait-listed folks will get updates as more units roll out.