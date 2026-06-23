Valve launches Steam Machine with SteamOS starting at $1,049

Valve opens reservations through June 25

The launch was pushed back due to memory and storage shortages, leading Valve to raise prices because of higher manufacturing costs.

Since stock is tight, Valve set up a reservation system open until June 25, so you'll need to sign up and hope your name gets picked in the queue or wait list.

Shipments kick off June 29 for lucky early birds; wait-listed folks will get updates as more units roll out.