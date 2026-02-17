Vatican's new AI service translates Holy Mass in 60 languages
What's the story
The Vatican is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the experience of its visitors. The Papal Basilica of Saint Peter has partnered with Translated, a leading language service provider, to offer real-time translations during Holy Mass. The new service will support translations in as many as 60 languages, making it easier for people from different countries and linguistic backgrounds to understand the liturgy.
Mission statement
Cardinal's statement
Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Peter, stressed the Vatican's commitment to its universal mission. He said, "In making available a tool that helps many to understand the words of the liturgy, we wish to serve the mission that defines the center of the Catholic Church." The Cardinal also expressed his satisfaction with Translated's collaboration in this project.
Usage
How to use the service?
To use this new service, visitors to the Vatican will have to scan a QR code. This will give them access to live audio and text translations of the liturgy, all without needing an app. The technology behind this innovative service comes from Lara, a translation AI tool launched by Translated.