VDO.AI: AI ads outperform traditional ads in video completion rates
AI-generated ads are now beating traditional ones in key areas, according to data from global advertising technology platform VDO.AI.
On connected TVs, AI-led ads had a 92% video completion rate, just above the 90% for human-made ads.
Even online, AI-driven videos edged ahead with a 71% completion rate versus 70%.
AI powers precision ad personalization
Experts say it's all about precision: AI can quickly analyze data and tailor messages for different audiences, even switching languages and visuals on the fly. This is especially handy in places like India with so many languages.
Anil Goel, global chief technology officer at Nielsen, also points out that AI is helping advertisers derive audience insights, optimize media planning, personalize campaigns, and enhance measurement, while Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, ReBid, says digital-first businesses such as e-commerce, fintech, gaming and D2C brands have embraced AI much faster.
Overall, though, AI is helping make ads smarter, with mixed views on whether it is replacing creative teams or giving them an edge.