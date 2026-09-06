VDO.AI: AI ads outperform traditional ads in video completion rates

Experts say it's all about precision: AI can quickly analyze data and tailor messages for different audiences, even switching languages and visuals on the fly. This is especially handy in places like India with so many languages.

Anil Goel, global chief technology officer at Nielsen, also points out that AI is helping advertisers derive audience insights, optimize media planning, personalize campaigns, and enhance measurement, while Rajiv Dingra, founder and CEO, ReBid, says digital-first businesses such as e-commerce, fintech, gaming and D2C brands have embraced AI much faster.

Overall, though, AI is helping make ads smarter, with mixed views on whether it is replacing creative teams or giving them an edge.