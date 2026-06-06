Venus and Jupiter conjunction visible June 9 at Nehru Planetarium
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers!
On June 9, 2026, Venus and Jupiter will look unusually close together, just about the width of your little finger at arm's length.
Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi is hosting a free sky-watching session from 7:30pm onwards, and the conjunction will be visible until approximately 8:30pm subject to weather and sky conditions so you can catch this rare sight.
Why Venus and Jupiter align
This happens when Venus and Jupiter line up with Earth, making them appear side by side even though they're millions of kilometers apart.
You can spot the event anywhere in India with just your eyes, but binoculars or a telescope will make it even better.
These conjunctions only happen every year or so (the last one was in August 2025), so don't miss out!