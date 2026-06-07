Venus and Jupiter will appear side-by-side in evening June 8-9
Technology
Heads up, space fans: Venus and Jupiter are about to put on a show!
On June 8 and 9, 2026, these two bright planets will appear super close together in the evening sky, less than 2 degrees apart.
It's a rare sight where they'll look side-by-side from earth, even though they're actually millions of kilometers away.
Venus and Jupiter visible along ecliptic
Look west right after sunset; both planets will be shining brightly along the sun's path (that's called the ecliptic).
You won't need a telescope, just your eyes will do, but binoculars make it even cooler since you can spot both planets at once.
The pair should stay visible for about 2 hours after sunset, so grab some friends and don't miss this cosmic meetup!