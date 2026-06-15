Venus and slim crescent moon close in Cancer June 17
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On June 17, 2026, Venus and a slim crescent moon will appear super close together in the constellation Cancer.
The moon will be just three days old and only 11% lit, making it look extra sharp next to bright Venus.
If you're in London, look low in the western sky around 9:45pm BST for this rare sight.
Viewing tips western horizon, earthshine, binoculars
Find a spot with a clear view of the western horizon for your best shot at seeing the alignment.
As it gets dark, try spotting earthshine, the gentle glow lighting up the moon's dark side.
Binoculars can help (just wait until after sunset), and if you're watching from the Southern Hemisphere, you'll get an even better view since it'll be higher and visible earlier in the evening.