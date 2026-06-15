Venus and slim crescent moon close in Cancer June 17

Viewing tips western horizon, earthshine, binoculars

Find a spot with a clear view of the western horizon for your best shot at seeing the alignment.

As it gets dark, try spotting earthshine, the gentle glow lighting up the moon's dark side.

Binoculars can help (just wait until after sunset), and if you're watching from the Southern Hemisphere, you'll get an even better view since it'll be higher and visible earlier in the evening.