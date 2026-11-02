Venus, crescent Moon and Spica form low grouping November 7

Heads up, skywatchers!

Early on November 7, 2026, Venus and the crescent Moon will form a striking grouping low above the horizon with Spica, the brightest star in Virgo.

If you're in London, look east-southeast around 6am GMT to catch bright Venus shining beside a slim Moon.

The Moon will be just a thin sliver (only 4% lit), so you might spot earthshine softly glowing on its dark side.