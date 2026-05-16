Vera C. Rubin Observatory imaged interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS June 2025

Researchers find 9 archival 3I/ATLAS images

A research team dug through old data and found nine more shots of 3I/ATLAS, showing off its glowing coma of dust and gas.

Later, spacecraft like ESA's JUICE and NASA's Europa Clipper observed it up close and found it packed with hydrogen, oxygen, and loads of carbon, hinting at its unique origins from another star system.

Scientists estimate this cosmic traveler is between seven-12 billion years old!