Vera C. Rubin Observatory launches 10-year survey with 3,200MP camera

Rubin Observatory finds 11,000 new asteroids

In just its first months, the observatory has already spotted 11,000 new asteroids, including some near-Earth ones, and hundreds beyond Neptune. Over the next decade, it is set to discover millions more.

All this data (we are talking billions of celestial objects) will be shared worldwide to fuel new breakthroughs in space science.

As Deputy Director of Rubin Operations for SLAC Phil Marshall puts it, Rubin is "up and running as a discovery machine."