Vera C. Rubin Observatory launches 10-year survey with 3,200MP camera
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile just launched its massive 10-year sky survey, using the world's largest camera, clocking in at a wild 3,200MP.
This project will scan the southern sky every few nights to create a detailed time-lapse map of the universe and help scientists dig into mysteries like dark matter and dark energy.
Rubin Observatory finds 11,000 new asteroids
In just its first months, the observatory has already spotted 11,000 new asteroids, including some near-Earth ones, and hundreds beyond Neptune. Over the next decade, it is set to discover millions more.
All this data (we are talking billions of celestial objects) will be shared worldwide to fuel new breakthroughs in space science.
As Deputy Director of Rubin Operations for SLAC Phil Marshall puts it, Rubin is "up and running as a discovery machine."