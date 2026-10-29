Vera C. Rubin team in Chile spots possible dwarf planet

Harvard & Smithsonian astrophysicist Matthew Holman uncovered ED138 while digging through observatory data, and it turns out astronomers have actually been catching glimpses of it since 2016.

Its orbit is tilted about 25 degrees off the usual path, hinting at a possible encounter with a massive object like Neptune in its past.

If confirmed as a dwarf planet, ED138 will join a pretty exclusive club with Pluto and Eris, reminding us there's still plenty to discover in our solar system's far reaches.