Vercel confirms Context.ai Google Workspace breach, attackers seek $2 million ransom Technology Apr 20, 2026

Vercel, the company behind popular web development tools, has confirmed a data breach caused by a hacked Google Workspace account through Context.ai.

While Vercel's customer environment variables stayed encrypted at rest, attackers got access to some internal info and are now claiming in Telegram messages to be in direct contact with Vercel to negotiate a $2 million ransom.

A post using the "ShinyHunters" moniker claimed to sell access/data, but known ShinyHunters-linked actors deny involvement in the incident.