Vertical Aerospace completes 1st piloted Valo eVTOL flight in UK.

Valo tilt-rotor seats 5, 1,500 pre-orders

Test pilot Paul Stone got the green light from the Civil Aviation Authority and took Valo for its debut spin at 8:49am.

The aircraft uses tilt-rotor tech to carry one pilot and four passengers up to 161km at speeds of 242km/h, and there are already around 1,500 pre-orders from big names like American Airlines and Japan Airlines.

Next up: a Critical Design Review to lock in its final certification-ready design.