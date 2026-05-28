Vertu launches Alphafold foldable with Hermes agent starting $6,880
Vertu just launched the Alphafold, a foldable smartphone made for on-the-go professionals. It comes with Hermes Agent, an AI agent that handles approvals, scheduling, and reports using natural language prompts.
The base model starts at $6,880, but if you want alligator leather or 18K gold finishes (or further customization options), the price can climb to $46,800.
Alphafold uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and a big 8.05-inch foldable screen. The phone supports satellite communication and connects with more than 80 apps.
Hermes Agent works across platforms such as OpenAI's GPT and Google's Gemini to automate tasks.
Vertu shipped its first batch this week, aiming at business users who want privacy-focused tech wrapped in ultra-premium style.