Vertu launches Alphafold foldable with Hermes agent starting $6,880 Technology May 28, 2026

Vertu just launched the Alphafold, a foldable smartphone made for on-the-go professionals. It comes with Hermes Agent, an AI agent that handles approvals, scheduling, and reports using natural language prompts.

The base model starts at $6,880, but if you want alligator leather or 18K gold finishes (or further customization options), the price can climb to $46,800.