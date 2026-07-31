VH-499 lowers HIV-1 levels in 1st trial of 23 people
Technology
A new HIV drug called VH-499 just had its first trial in people with HIV-1, and the results look encouraging.
In a small study with 23 people who had not started treatment yet, everyone who took VH-499 saw their HIV levels drop, especially those on higher doses.
People on placebo barely saw any change.
VH-499 well tolerated minimal CYP3A4 interaction
VH-499 was well tolerated and, importantly, did not significantly interfere with CYP3A4, the enzyme that often causes issues when you are taking a bunch of different medications.
This could make it a better fit for people juggling several prescriptions.
More research is coming to see how it compares with current treatments long term.