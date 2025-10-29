'Vibe hacking': AI-assisted attacks can be initiated by anyone

Anyone can become a hacker now

What's wild about vibe hacking is how it puts powerful cyber tools in the hands of almost anyone—even those with minimal technical know-how.

By tweaking how AI models think and respond, attackers can dodge traditional security measures and automate phishing or data theft at lightning speed.

Experts warn that old-school defenses aren't enough anymore; organizations need to mix smarter tech safeguards with employee training to keep up in this new era where anyone can become a hacker just by prompting an AI.