'Vibe hacking': AI-assisted attacks can be initiated by anyone
In 2025, a new wave of cybercrime called "vibe hacking" is making headlines. Attackers are now using AI tools to launch automated, large-scale attacks—think breaking into government, healthcare, and emergency service systems without needing deep tech skills.
A recent Anthropic report revealed that one campaign alone breached at least 17 organizations by using an AI agent for tasks like credential theft and network snooping.
Anyone can become a hacker now
What's wild about vibe hacking is how it puts powerful cyber tools in the hands of almost anyone—even those with minimal technical know-how.
By tweaking how AI models think and respond, attackers can dodge traditional security measures and automate phishing or data theft at lightning speed.
Experts warn that old-school defenses aren't enough anymore; organizations need to mix smarter tech safeguards with employee training to keep up in this new era where anyone can become a hacker just by prompting an AI.