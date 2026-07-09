VibeLens is crowdfunding MusicCam Pro on Kickstarter waterproof 4K headset
Technology
VibeLens is crowdfunding the MusicCam Pro on Kickstarter, a wearable headset that lets you record your day in stabilized 4K, live stream, chat with friends in real time, and listen to music through bone conduction.
It's fully waterproof (yes, even underwater), so you can take it pretty much anywhere.
MusicCam Pro Kickstarter $229 retail $399
This upgraded version boosts video from 2K to 4K and adds adjustable POV framing.
You get up to 96 minutes of video recording, 8 hours of voice notes, or 15 hours of music playback.
It's on Kickstarter now for $229; retail will be $399 in September.
The original model was a hit (more than 2,300 backers and $500,000 raised), so expectations are high for this one!