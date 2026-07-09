VibeLens is crowdfunding MusicCam Pro on Kickstarter waterproof 4K headset

MusicCam Pro Kickstarter $229 retail $399

This upgraded version boosts video from 2K to 4K and adds adjustable POV framing.

You get up to 96 minutes of video recording, 8 hours of voice notes, or 15 hours of music playback.

It's on Kickstarter now for $229; retail will be $399 in September.

The original model was a hit (more than 2,300 backers and $500,000 raised), so expectations are high for this one!