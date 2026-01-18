Video games boost IQ, cognitive skills in children: Study Technology Jan 18, 2026

Good news for gamers: a big study found that kids who spent more time than the norm playing video games had about a 2.5-point greater increase in IQ over two years and showed stronger thinking skills over two years.

The research began with nearly 10,000 US kids aged 9-10 but had follow-up cognitive data two years later for about 5,000 and saw improvements in reading, memory, flexible thinking, and self-control among those who gamed more.