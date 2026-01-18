Video games boost IQ, cognitive skills in children: Study
Good news for gamers: a big study found that kids who spent more time than the norm playing video games had about a 2.5-point greater increase in IQ over two years and showed stronger thinking skills over two years.
The research began with nearly 10,000 US kids aged 9-10 but had follow-up cognitive data two years later for about 5,000 and saw improvements in reading, memory, flexible thinking, and self-control among those who gamed more.
Gaming sharpens focus and memory
Kids who played three or more hours daily did better at impulse control and working memory tasks compared to non-gamers.
Brain scans even showed their brains worked more efficiently during tough challenges.
Neuroscientist Torkel Klingberg summed it up nicely—he believes gaming can give children's intelligence a real boost.
Most US kids game—and TV isn't the same
The study also found TV and social media didn't help (or hurt) cognitive skills, but video games stood out.
Many US kids play video games, so gaming appears to be a regular part of growing up.