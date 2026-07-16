ViewSonic launches ViewBoard IN04V-N interactive 4K displays in India
Technology
ViewSonic just launched its ViewBoard IN04V-N Series in India, designed to make learning and meetings way more interactive.
These displays pack a sharp 4K Ultra HD touchscreen, a 48MP AI camera that follows faces, and an 8-microphone array, so everyone gets heard in hybrid classes or meetings.
ViewBoard IN04V-N runs Android 16 EDLA
The boards run on Android 16 EDLA with a fast processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
You get handy tools like an AI Text Recognition Pen that turns handwriting into digital notes, multilingual translation, gesture controls, and even a "Magical Pen" that transforms your sketches into neat shapes.
Available in three big sizes (65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch), but pricing hasn't dropped yet. They'll be sold through authorized partners soon.