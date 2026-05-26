Vijayawada startup AnduraX to test spaceplane re-entry from 25km
Technology
AnduraX, a young space technology company from Vijayawada, is gearing up for a major test next month.
It will drop its experimental vehicle from 25km up using a high-altitude balloon (think near-space conditions) to see how it handles re-entry.
This big step will help it prepare for the spaceplane's first re-entry mission by 2028.
ARES test to collect flight data
The upcoming test is all about collecting flight data to make sure the ARES can return safely and reliably.
With room for up to 100kg of payload, the ARES could speed up cancer research and help create purer semiconductor chips—pretty cool stuff for science and technology.
AnduraX has backing from several venture capital groups as it pushes forward with its plans.