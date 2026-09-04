Vincent Caldeira says India moving from AI user to builder
Technology
India isn't just using AI anymore. It's helping build it.
According to Vincent Caldeira, Red Hat's CTO for Asia-Pacific, Indian engineers are now working and contributing to PyTorch as a project, which power today's AI technology.
This shift over the past few years shows India moving from just adopting AI to actually driving its development.
Red Hat India expands AI contributions
Red Hat's Bengaluru office is focused on creating new products, while Pune has grown into a key hub for quality engineering, not just support.
Caldeira points out that India is now one of the fastest-growing contributors to Red Hat's AI platform.
With its growing semiconductor scene and central spot in Asia-Pacific, India is quickly becoming a major force in the global AI community.