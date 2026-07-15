Vint Cerf joins Innovation Labs to develop DNSid for AI
Technology
Vint Cerf, yes, the internet legend, has joined Innovation Labs after leaving Google.
He is now working on DNSid, a new standard meant to give AI agents unique digital IDs linked to domain names.
The big idea? Make it easier to know which AI is doing what online, using cryptographic proofs for accountability.
DNSid proposes universal AI name tags
Right now, most AI agents are stuck in their own worlds and do not play well together. Cerf and Innovation Labs want DNSid to be a universal name tag system so companies can identify and keep tabs on their AIs across platforms.
Cerf admits getting everyone on board will not be easy, but he compares it to how the internet itself took off once people saw the need for connection and trust.