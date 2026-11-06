Vintage Visual's Frank simplifies home Super-8 and 16mm development
A new device called Frank is making it way easier for filmmakers to develop their own 8mm and 16mm films right at home.
Created by Estonian startup Vintage Visual, Frank supports Super 8, Standard 8, and 16mm formats, using standard chemistry kits.
Frank automates development and monitors temperature
With Frank, just load your film in a dark bag, tap the touchscreen, and let the device handle the rest: agitation and chemical changes are alerted to the user, and it monitors the temperature of the chemicals to determine timing.
Priced at €1,085 (about $1,214) during its Indiegogo Late Pledge stage (€1,281 retail), it's a solid pick for anyone tired of expensive lab fees.
And if you love that vintage Super 8 look but want to skip chemicals altogether, there's now also a Super-8-inspired 4K camera to get those retro vibes on a budget.