Vintage Visual's Frank simplifies home Super-8 and 16mm development

With Frank, just load your film in a dark bag, tap the touchscreen, and let the device handle the rest: agitation and chemical changes are alerted to the user, and it monitors the temperature of the chemicals to determine timing.

Priced at €1,085 (about $1,214) during its Indiegogo Late Pledge stage (€1,281 retail), it's a solid pick for anyone tired of expensive lab fees.

And if you love that vintage Super 8 look but want to skip chemicals altogether, there's now also a Super-8-inspired 4K camera to get those retro vibes on a budget.