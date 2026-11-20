Viraj Karambelkar led team that found stellar merger in Andromeda
Viraj Karambelkar, an IIT Bombay alum and NASA Hubble Fellow, led a global team that spotted something pretty special: A smaller star appears to have spiraled into and merged with a bigger one, Big Bao, in the Andromeda galaxy.
Their discovery just made it into Nature this week and is helping scientists better understand how stars evolve.
October 2025 eruption suggested stellar merger
The team first noticed something was up back in 2018 when a giant star gradually grew brighter.
Fast forward to October 2025: A dramatic eruption suggested the two stars had merged, throwing off outer gas and giving astronomers a rare look at a key stage of stellar evolution that is usually tough to catch.